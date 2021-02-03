Amazon Partners With Swimming Australia to Bring Australian Swimming Championships to Prime Video

Amazon is adding yet another sector of live sports to their streaming roster. The company announced today that Amazon Prime Video has inked a deal with Swimming Australia to bring Australian Swimming championship events to the streaming service at no additional cost for Prime members.

The two-year exclusive deal includes the 2021 Australian Swimming Trials in the lead up to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, and the qualifying events for the 2022 FINA World Swimming Championships and the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

“We know live sport attracts passionate fan bases from around the world, many of whom are already Prime members,” said Marie Donoghue, VP of Global Sports Video at Amazon Prime Video.

“We are focused on giving our customers access to the best selection of content possible, including the ability to watch live sport when and how they want to watch it. Streaming the upcoming Swimming Australia championship events on Prime Video is a great step toward achieving that global vision, and offers tremendous new value for Prime members in Australia and beyond.”

The first event available to stream on Amazon Prime Video will be the Australian Swimming Trials in Adelaide taking place from June 12 to 17.

This deal with Swimming Australia is only the latest as streaming services have made big leaps to invest in live sports. In January, Peacock announced they reached a deal bringing exclusive streaming rights to WWE Network in the U.S. to the service beginning March 8.

In addition to WWE Network, Peacock Premium has become the home of most of the content that had been available on NBC Sports Gold including the Premier League Pass, Figure Skating Pass, Speed Skating Pass, Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass, and Rugby Pass.

When ViacomCBS launches Paramount+ on March 4, the streaming service will also livestream UEFA Champions League games, as well as NFL, Golf, SEC football matches.