Amazon Prime Raising Annual Price 16% to $139, Standalone Prime Video Price Not Changing

“Free” shipping and video streaming are about to cost you more. Today, Amazon announced it’s raising its annual price of Prime from $119 to $139. The monthly fee jumps from $12.99 to $14.99. The company did not announce if the cost for a standalone Prime Video subscription would change.

For new Prime members, the price change will go into effect on February 18, 2022, and for current Prime members, the new price will apply after March 25, 2022, on the date of their next renewal.

Amazon representatives tell The Streamable that the price change for Prime does not affect the Prime Video-only subscription. That cost remains $8.99/month.

In its Q4 earnings release, Amazon touted its success in the video field. According to the company, the 2021-2022 Thursday Night Football season streaming on Prime Video and Twitch delivered the highest average minute audience since Amazon acquired shared rights in 2017. Starting with the 2022 season, Prime Video has exclusive streaming rights to those games for the next 11 years.

In the UK, the Manchester United vs. Arsenal soccer game on December 2, 2021, became the most-watched Premier League match ever on the service, with an estimated viewership of more than 4 million.

Prime Video is also finding its stride with original properties, thanks to positive critical reception for “Being the Ricardos,” “The Tender Bar,” and “The Underground Railroad.” The service also has a popular hit with Rosamund Pike’s “The Wheel of Time.” Amazon reported 1 billion minutes of the series were streamed across its first three episodes.

Aside from its sports deals, Prime Video is taking baby steps in the streaming market. Its slate of originals is small, compared to something like Netflix, which just announced it will drop 86 feature-length films this year. But the company has demonstrated it’s willing to spend big, Prime Video’s upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series cost $465 million. Will it pay off the way Peter Jackson’s films did? Or will it struggle like the meandering live-action “Hobbit” trilogy? It’s a big bet, but Amazon has money to burn — more money that will be coming out of your pocket, to be specific.