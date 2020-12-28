Amazon Prime Video Exclusive NFL Telecast Saw 4.8 Million Average Viewers

On Saturday December 26th, Amazon Prime Video saw the first exclusive NFL telecast on their service in the matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals. The NFL says that it delivered an estimated 11.2 million total viewers on Amazon Prime Video.

The game which streamed on Amazon Prime Video, Twitch, NFL, and Yahoo! Sports apps saw a 4.8 million average minute audience – which is most similar to how traditional TV ratings are tracked. The game which was also available locally in San Francisco (KNTV) and Phoenix (KSAZ) brought that total to 5.9 million.

According to the NFL the “average viewing duration window was 82 minutes – higher engagement than the average of 67 minutes for an NFL game this season to-date.”

For streaming viewership, this easily surpassed the highest non-Super Bowl telecast. The season opener, which was also available nationally on NBC, saw a 970,000 average minute audience, which was the highest ever for an NBC NFL game, excluding Super Bowls.

Last week’s, NFL Network exclusive telecasts saw 5.61 million and 4.53 million viewers on linear TV for the Carolina/Green Bay and Buffalo/Denver games respectively. Typically, Sunday NFL telecasts will see 15-20 million viewers, while Monday Night Football will see ~10 million viewers.