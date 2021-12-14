Amazon Prime Video Has the Highest Volume of Christmas Content This Year

Ampere Analysis Insights has released data that suggests Amazon Prime Video features more titles in its streaming catalogue with the words, “Christmas,” “Santa,” “Reindeer,” or “Snow” than any other SVoD service globally. Also, the platform has more than twice as many festive holiday movies and shows than its rival Netflix.

You can find titles from classics like “It's a Wonderful Life,” “Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas,” and “The Christmas Toy,” to more recent titles such as “No Sleep 'Til Christmas,” “Throwback Holiday,” and “A Sunburnt Christmas.”

However, while Amazon has the highest volume of content for this Christmas, Netflix by far has invested the most in its original holiday content. Between Q3 2018 and Q3 2021, the original Christmas content on Netflix increased by a startling 544%. This means that the on demand streaming service has almost ten times more Christmas originals than any other platform.

Netflix is also doing something different than other services like having the same characters appear in films, thus, creating a cinematic universe that gives potential for future Christmas-crossover events. One example would be the 2021 film “A Castle for Christmas” compared with “Princess Switch.” Netflix has also debuted its first same-sex Christmas title called “Single All the Way.”

Disney+ has also attempted to grab some of the Christmas attention this year with the release of high-profile original “Home Sweet Home Alone,” a remake of the 1990 “Home Alone” film.

