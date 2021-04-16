 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Offering Free Trial of NBA League Pass Through April 20th, 2021

Jason Gurwin

With the NBA season hitting the stretch run, Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to get a sneak peak of NBA League Pass. Through April 20th, 2021, Prime subscribers will get a free preview of NBA League Pass - the out-of-market streaming package for NBA fans.

How to Get a Free Trial of NBA League Pass

  • Click here to activate the trial
  • Log-in to your Amazon Account
  • Subscribe to Free Trial

NBA League Pass is available for $28.99 a month to watch every out-of-market game of NBA teams.

Just like previous seasons, nationally televised games on ABC, ESPN, and TNT, as well as games available in your local market are blacked out.

NBA TV games are blacked out on NBA League Pass, so you will need to either purchase a standalone NBA TV subscription ($59.99) or a Live TV Streaming Service to get access to those games.

With NBA League Pass, you can stream the Home, Away, or a special mobile feed of the game. According to Amazon, you can be logged into up to five devices, featuring five concurrent streams at a time.

The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

