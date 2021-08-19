Amazon Prime Video to Exclusively Stream the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards in 2022

One of country music’s biggest nights is coming exclusively to Amazon Prime Video in 2022.

Amazon announced on Thursday that Amazon Prime Video will serve as the exclusive home of the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, which will livestream on the platform in 2022. This will mark the first time a major awards show will be broadcast exclusively through streaming.

First held in 1966, the Academy of Country Music Awards has honored and showcased the biggest names and emerging talent in the industry and is the longest-running country music awards show in history. The 2022 edition will bring live performances and presenters that will be announced at a later date. The event’s date and location will also be announced later.

“We’re excited to continue to expand our content offerings for Prime Video customers by being the exclusive home for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2022 and honoring the best in country music,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television, Amazon Studios. “Reaching this milestone with our partners at the Academy of Country Music and MRC as the first major awards show to be livestreamed speaks to our dedication and commitment to continue to both entertain and innovate for our audience.”

This latest move shows Amazon is serious about diversifying its livestreamed content. In addition to sports like the NFL, the New York Yankees, and WNBA Commissioner’s Cup, Amazon has also livestreamed events like its Amazon Prime Day, among others. Now, Amazon has a foothold into the music industry — and will likely look to add more, too.

“We are thrilled that the Academy of Country Music Awards are first to take this giant step toward the future of awards shows with Amazon Prime Video. This partnership, which reinforces our position as an innovative, progressive awards show, will deliver the broadest possible audience and, simultaneously, deliver massive value to our artists whose music lives inside this ecosystem, enabling fans to discover and stream music as they watch,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music.