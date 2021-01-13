Amazon Prime Video to Launch “All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs”, First NHL Docu-Series

Ahead of their season opener against the Montreal Canadiens, it was unveiled that the Toronto Maple Leafs will be featured in Amazon Prime Video’s “All or Nothing” series. While this is a Canadian Original series, it will be available in the U.S., Canada, and over 240 countries and territories.

The multi-part series will follow the Toronto Maple Leafs as they compete in the first all-Canadian division in NHL history. It follows the organization as the play in a COVID-shortened 56-game season. The series will stream later this year.

“As part of our continued investment in Canada, this new Canadian Original series will offer behind-the-scenes access and rarely seen point of views of the Toronto Maple Leafs, one of the most storied hockey franchises – and my personal favorite team – during a season unlike any in NHL history,” said James Farrell, Vice President of Local Originals at Amazon Studios.

The “All or Nothing” docu-series franchise made its debut in 2016, following the Arizona Cardinals. It has since covered teams in the Premier League like Manchester City, the New Zealand national rugby union team, as well as the Michigan Wolverines, and Brazil national football team.

”All or Nothing has an established reputation for its inspiring storytelling and unprecedented access to some of the world’s biggest sports franchises,” said NHL Chief Content Officer and Senior Executive Vice President Steve Mayer. “What an amazing honor that Amazon has chosen the NHL and one of our most storied teams in hockey history, the Toronto Maple Leafs, to follow.”