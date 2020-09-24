Amazon Reveals New Echo Show 10 Will Support Netflix

Amazon’s Devices & Services event took place today and the company revealed a host of new devices and updates.

One of the new upgrades coming later this year is the new Echo Show 10, which will support Netflix. Users will be to browse the full Netflix catalog using your voice and easily find what you want to watch.

“Improving our member experience includes making Netflix available where people want it. We’re excited to partner with Amazon on bringing the Netflix experience that people know and love to Echo Show, making it easier for our members to browse their favorite shows and films using their voice,” said Barry Smith, Partner Engagement Manager, Netflix.

In addition to supporting Netflix, the all-new Echo Show 10 makes video calling more enjoyable with a screen that moves with you and the camera digitally pans and zooms to keep you and your family centered in the frame.

As expected, Amazon also announced the launch of its new Fire TV Stick Lite and new Fire TV Stick. At $29.99, the Fire TV Stick Lite comes with full-HD with HDR, and Alexa Voice Remote Lite for quick access to the large selection of HD content available on Fire TV.

Both Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite are 50 percent more powerful than the previous generation Fire TV Stick, while using 50 percent less power. These new products join Fire TV Stick 4K for a complete streaming media stick lineup.

Fire TV Stick Lite will start shipping later this month.