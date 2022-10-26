Amazon Rolls Out ‘Games on Fire TV’ Hub; Offering Special Deal with Luna Controllers

Fire TV owners, would you like to play a game? Amazon is launching a new gaming hub for Fire TV owners called Games on Fire TV. To find it, customers need to simply navigate to the Find tab on their Fire TV, and go to the Games section.

From there, they can connect almost any Bluetooth controller and jump straight into the action. The Games on Fire TV hub will include cloud gaming from Amazon’s Luna service, which means customers can play console-quality games like “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,” “Sonic Colors Ultimate,” “Dirt5,” “Resident Evil 7,” and “Hot Wheels Unleashed” without a console. Prime members get a rotating selection of Luna games to play for free.

The new Games on Fire TV hub also has access to the Fire TV Appstore, which means users can also download popular games like “Beach Buggy Racing,” “Flight Simulator,” and “Crossy Road.”

Amazon is also using the service to introduce gamers to its live-streaming platform Twitch. Using Games on Fire TV, users will be able to watch their favorite Twitch streamers directly from their Fire TV. The hub will also feature videos and new game trailers, and is designed to be every gamer’s first stop when they turn on their TV.

The company is also offering a bit of a sweetener to gamers who decide to purchase a Luna controller. Right now, when you purchase a Luna Controller, you get a free month of Luna+ with unlimited access to 100+ games. After the free month, a subscription to Luna+ costs $9.99 per month.

Luna is a relatively new service, having launched in March of 2022. It offers a library of free games along with additional ones available through other gaming channel subscriptions. The cloud service lets you play games on devices such as Fire TVs, Fire tablets, Windows PCs, Chromebook, Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Android phones.

The cloud gaming movement across the streaming landscape is beginning to gather momentum. Netflix has been exploring the best ways to get into cloud gaming, as well. Cloud gaming gives providers the advantage of offering large libraries of games that customers don’t have to download or buy expensive consoles for.

Each streaming service is looking for ways to stand out from its competitors as the market reaches its saturation point. Cloud gaming could offer a big advantage in that regard, and now Fire TV members have a new and easier way to access such games.