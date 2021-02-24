Amazon’s Free Streaming Service IMDb TV is Now Available on Chromecast with Google TV and Android TV Devices

Amazon’s free streaming service IMDb TV is in an upward motion as it continues to find new homes on streaming devices and platforms. The IMDb TV app is now available on Chromecast with Google TV and other Android TV OS devices following the app’s launch on Roku and Xbox.

The infant platform is similar to “The Roku Channel” with access to free movies and TV shows with ads. The content from IMDb TV was already available on Android TV devices, but not as a standalone one.

In addition to boasting an impressive catalog of blockbuster films and popular TV shows ranging from ‘Minority Report’ to ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ IMDB TV houses Originals from Amazon Studios, including the docuseries ‘Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers’ that premieres Feb. 26.

Amazon already prides itself on being a top streaming player with Fire TV and Prime Video, but the expansion of IMDb TV puts it in direct competition with other free streaming services like Tubi, Pluto TV, Xumo, Plex, and Peacock.

You can also find the IMDb TV app on Fire TV, a free channel with Amazon Prime Video, and IMDb apps in addition to Chromecast with Google TV, Roku, Sony Android TV, Xbox One and Xbox Series XIS devices.