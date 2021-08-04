 Skip to Content
Amazon’s Free Streaming Service IMDb TV is Now Available on Android Devices

Aubrey Meister

The IMDb TV app, Amazon’s free ad-supported streaming service, is now available on Android devices. You can go to the Google Play store to download the app and start streaming premium digital content. IMDb TV features a wide selection of movies, shows, and original content.

In a tweet on Wednesday, IMDb TV announced that the app is officially available on the Google Play Store. In May, the company announced that a mobile app would be available this summer. The iOS app launched on July 29.

Users could previously stream content through the main IMDb app, but it featured the general IMDb structure, including movie, TV, and celebrity information. The new IMDb TV app is optimized for streaming, though it is lacking a search feature.

IMDb TV

IMDb TV

IMDb TV is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to hundreds of movies and TV shows. The service also offers virtual live streaming channels like Dove Channel, CON TV, Docurama, Tastemade, and AMC Presents.

Users will experience commercial breaks roughly every 15 minutes in the course of a film.

If you are not watching on a Fire TV, you will find the IMDb TV library as a subsection within the Amazon Prime Video app, although a dedicated mobile app is in the works.

IMDb TV

The IMDb TV app was added to Roku streaming players and TVs in January. In February, the app became available to download on Xbox. You can also stream IMDb TV via Amazon Fire TV, on a web browser, and through the IMDb TV Channel on the Prime Video app.

IMDb TV first launched in January 2019 as Freedive. It was rebranded as IMDb TV in June 2019.

