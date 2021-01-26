Amazon’s Free Streaming Service IMDb TV is Now Available on Roku

After Roku launched “The Roku Channel” on Amazon Fire TV devices, it appears that Amazon is returning the favor. Their free streaming service IMDb TV is now available on Roku streaming players and Roku TVs.

The service was launched in January 2019 as IMDb Freedive (but rebranded as IMDb TV in June 2019), as a platform similar to “The Roku Channel” with access to free movies and TV shows with ads. The content from IMDb TV was already available on Amazon Fire TV devices through the Prime Video App, but not as a standalone one.

In addition to Fire TV and Roku, IMDb TV is available on the IMDb website or on Apple TV (through Prime Video App), iOS, and Android.

While Fire TV is one of the most popular distributors of streaming players in the market right now, the launch of IMDb TV on additional platforms now allows them to compete more directly with other free on-demand streaming services such as Tubi, Pluto TV, Xumo, Plex, and Peacock.

It seems like Roku and Amazon are both trying to expand the reach of their audience as they become heavy hitters in delivering ad impressions through free content.

IMDb TV recently became the home of “Judge Judy” Sheindlin’s new courtroom show. The untitled series features the “no-nonsense, expeditious Judge Sheindlin’s signature adjudication style with a new array of cases, litigants and judgments.”