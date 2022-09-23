Amazon’s Freevee Adding Free Streaming Channel from Bishop T.D. Jakes

Amazon’s ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service Freevee is expanding once again, and this time it’s bringing something new to the platform, faith-based content. Freevee and Bishop T.D. Jakes announced a two-year deal on Friday to stream the spiritual leader’s most-loved sermons on the service.

The deal includes streaming rights in the U.S., U.K., and Germany, with exclusive on-demand and FAST channel rights to 300 hours of content, featuring some of the Bishop’s most treasured new and archived sermons and interviews.

Bishop Jakes will be the first faith leader to have their ministry available on the service, including a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel, providing a free, dedicated space for viewers inspired by his teachings and message. The T.D. Jakes FAST Channel will be available for customers in the U.S. to stream on the Freevee app and within Prime Video in early 2023.

“Through his powerful and dynamic sermons and wide-ranging community outreach, Bishop Jakes has been a source of wisdom and guidance to millions around the world,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD original content at Amazon Studios. “As we build our faith-based offerings alongside our entertainment selection, we are honored to be the exclusive video streaming home for Bishop Jakes’ decades-long ministry, and proud to be a destination for viewers to find an ongoing source of spiritual inspiration.”

Named “America’s Best Preacher” by TIME magazine, Jakes has commanded stages from the White House to the Aspen Institute, the Drucker Institute at Claremont Graduate University to the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. Spanning a wide array of themes and formats that include some of Jakes’ most iconic sermons, Freevee customers will also have access to content that includes emotional well-being; “T.D. Jakes on The Road: Australia,” “London,” and “Africa;” and leadership and business talks featuring National Cathedral messages and conversations with celebrities and heads of state.

“The launch of our channel with Amazon Freevee signals a major step forward in providing a protected and trusted space for audiences’ emotional and spiritual fortitude,” added Jakes. “As Amazon continues to innovate and offer audiences meaningful content, I’m proud to illustrate to the world how ministry and philanthropy can be done in an ever-evolving culture. Though what we’ve been able to achieve with this launch is unprecedented, our mission to positively affect lives by reducing limitations on how people can be ministered to remains our North Star. I look forward to taking more big, meaningful leaps with Amazon.”

This is just the latest addition to Freevee — formerly IMDB TV — which has been expanding steadily in 2022. It recently added an exclusive channel dedicated to personal finance guru Suze Orman, and all the thrills and chills of the Midnight Pulp channel.

