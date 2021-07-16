Could IMDb TV Become the #1 Free Streaming Service?

According to a new Variety VIP+ analysis, Amazon’s IMDb TV seems to be rising head-and-shoulders above the other free streaming services available.

In the competitive streaming market, the analysis says, companies need to set themselves apart by offering new features and different content.

The analytic data shows that IMDb TV may have what it takes. To do this, IMDb TV needs to find a way to encourage viewers to continue coming back to watch more content (and ads).

There are several other free AVOD (Ad-Supported Video-on-Demand) streaming services battling for viewers. Compared to other free AVOD services though, IMDb TV appears to have the most to offer. IMDb TV is taking a different approach by creating high-quality, original content. Some of the other free services are sticking with non-original content, though The Roku Channel is stepping into original branded content.

Despite IMDb TV’s great features and unique content, many consumers still aren’t giving it a try. A study from Magid shows just how few consumers are using IMDb TV compared to other free streaming services. Streaming on IMDb TV accounted for 9% of all free streaming in the US. This number should begin to rise as new features and content are added to the platform. It shouldn’t be long before that happens.

Recently, Amazon has been giving us a taste of what’s to come from IMDb TV, which may combat the lower streaming numbers found. The company has made a few large deals, including a movie licensing agreement with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, which will go into effect in 2022. On Wednesday, Amazon secured a deal with Sony, bringing Norman Lear classics to both Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV.

Amazon isn’t done making deals to further expand IMDb TV though. It looks like the company is going to continue to push IMDb TV ahead of the pack. Dick Wolf and Judge Judy are in the process of making original content for IMDb TV. Plus, the free service offers different content from Amazon Prime Video, giving consumers more reasons to check it out.

Currently, Amazon’s acquisition of MGM is under federal investigation. If that deal goes through, IMDb TV could see new content, reality TV, which would also draw in new audiences.

One headwind for IMDb TV is the fact that it doesn’t have a standalone app on all devices. In some cases, you have to scroll through Amazon Prime Video’s notoriously dense interface to find the IMDb TV section before you can access the content. Amazon is working on device-specific apps, so that hurdle may soon be cleared.

The Streamable compared 14 different free streaming services to find the best option. See our favorites.