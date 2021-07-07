Amblin and Showtime Renew Pay-TV Deal for Theatrical Releases Through 2024

Showtime Networks and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners have renewed their agreement for Amblin’s feature films through 2024. As a result, Amblin’s theatrically released films will air on Showtime, The Movie Channel, and Flix, as well as Showtime’s multiplex linear channels and streaming service.

Some of Spielberg’s upcoming theatrical releases include Distant, Easter Sunday, and Last Voyage of the Demeter. Spielberg also has an untitled biopic in the works.

Starting in 2022, Universal films will be available to stream on Peacock four months after their theatrical release dates. This new agreement means that Amblin films released by Universal will not be heading to Peacock as part of that deal.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Steven Spielberg and the Amblin team to bring upcoming theatrical releases to Showtime linear and streaming subscribers,” said Kent Sevener, Executive Vice President, Content Acquisition for Showtime Networks, in a statement. “Combined with our award-winning series, specials, documentaries, and sports offerings, as well as our established library of theatrical titles, Amblin Partners’ critically acclaimed films add incredible value to the Showtime premium content slate.”

Amblin and Showtime first shook hands in 2010, and the deal has been a solid success for the two companies so far.

“For over a decade, we’ve been proud to work closely with Showtime to deliver our films to viewers across all their platforms, and we are grateful that the extension of this deal gives us years of partnership ahead,” said Chris Floyd, Amblin Partners’ COO & General Counsel. “We are extremely bullish on our upcoming film slate, and this new agreement ensures that each of these films will have an incredible platform on Showtime for at-home viewing following their theatrical run.”

This is not the first move that Spielberg’s company has made in recent weeks to get more of its content in front of audiences. In June, Amblin partnered with Netflix to create new feature films each year.