AMC Networks Reports 6 Million Total Streaming Subscribers in Q4

AMC Networks beat its Wall Street forecasts en route to a successful Q4.

Today, the company reported its collection of streaming services — AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and ALLBLK — combined for 6 million subscribers, up 157% for the year.

AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan reflected highly on 2020, saying it was, “a year of strong performance for AMC Networks as we continued to transform our company while successfully navigating what has been a uniquely challenging and uncertain operating environment.” The company attributes its strong year to launching the AMC+ bundled offering with top cable and Live TV Streaming Services, as well as renewing major carriage agreements and working with AVOD channel platforms.

According to AMC Networks, AMC+ was driven by properties such as Gangs of London, A Discovery of Witches, Riviera, and of course The Walking Dead. The company also announced it resumed production of multiple shows durin 2020 Q3 and Q4, including The Walking Dead, Fear The Walking Dead, Creepshow, and the upcoming Kevin Can F**k Himself, among other unlisted properties.

The jump to 6 million total subs is impressive, as a year ago the company reported a total of 2 million subscribers across its platforms. Even AMC Networks themselves expected to hit between 3.5-4 million total subs by the end of 2020.

AMC+ subscribers have access to the libraries of AMC, Sundance TV, IFC, Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited. The app is available for free download on most streaming devices, as well as Samsung and VIZIO Smart TVs.