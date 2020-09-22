AMC Network’s Shudder Streaming Service Surpasses 1 Million Subscribers

AMC Networks announced today that their premium streaming service, Shudder, has surpassed one million subscribers. Specializing in horror, thriller and the supernatural, the service first saw a surge in usage and new memberships back in September 2019, when they debut original series “Creepshow.”

The uptick continued throughout 2020 as they released a second hit original series,”Cursed Films,” as well as a host of original films including “The Room,” “Z,” “The Beach House” “Host,” and many more.

“The addition of original series and movies turbocharged our growth and turned Shudder into a must-have service for anyone interested in great horror, thriller or supernatural entertainment,” said Miguel Penella, AMC Networks SVOD President.

“Our relentless focus on quality programming, innovative content and finding the best up-and-coming creators has enabled Shudder to break out in the crowded world of subscription services. Shudder’s success comes as our other targeted SVOD services—Acorn TV, Sundance Now and UMC—continue their strong subscriber growth momentum by super-serving passionate fans with the content they love the most.”

In February, AMC Networks shared that Acorn TV, UMC (Urban Movie Channel), Sundance Now, and Shudder had collectively surpassed 2 million subscribers.

During their Q1 earnings report, the company revealed they expect to hit 3.5 million to 4.0 million paid subscribers across their streaming services by the end of 2020.

“Creepshow,” a horror anthology web television series, was viewed by 54 percent of Shudder’s audience after it debuted on the platform on Sept. 26, 2019. Not only did the first episode of the series have ​more minutes streamed ​in its opening weekend (September 26-29) than any other title in Shudder’s history, but the first week of ​”Creepshow” ​set a record for total minutes streamed on the service and has broke the record in each of the three weeks following.

Launched in 2015, the service has garnered a reputation for being the go-to platform for those interested in horror films. In addition to the U.S., Canada, Germany, the UK, and Ireland, Shudder is also available in Australia and New Zealand.