You Can Now Stream AMC+ Without Cable on Amazon Prime Video & Apple TV Channels

Earlier this year, AMC Network replaced AMC Premiere with AMC+. When it first launched, it was only available though cable companies like Comcast on their X1 and Flex devices. In July, it came to streaming through Sling TV for the first time.

Now they are looking to expand, by offering the service through Apple TV Channels and Amazon Prime Video Channels. It will come at a cost however, to get it without cable. Through Comcast the service is just $4.99 and Sling TV just $6.99 — but through Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV Channels it is $8.99, after a 7-Day Free Trial.

Introducing @AMCPlus, now available on the Apple TV app. Dive into groundbreaking dramas, sci-fi thrillers, and more award-winning series. https://t.co/OKAwpkbsHB pic.twitter.com/fd5KhB5umY — Apple TV (@AppleTV) October 1, 2020

AMC+ carries original shows from AMC, Sundance TV and IFC, as well as streamers Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited. Shows include “Mad Men”, “Killing Eve,” “The Walking Dead” and ‘NOS4A2.”