AMC+’s ‘Christmas With the Campbells’ Driving More Acquisitions Than Any Other Film of 2022

The folks over at AMC+ are getting an extra boost of holiday spirit this week. The service announced this week that its new original Christmas movie “Christmas With the Campbells” is their No. 1 driver of new subscriber sign-ups of any film in 2022.

That means that the holiday rom-com from AMC+ has already brought in more new users than the horror flick “V/H/S 99” and the breakup comedy “Bar Fight.” “Christmas With the Campbells” got a day-and-date theatrical release on Dec. 2, and was also made available for rent or purchase on transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) platforms like iTunes the same day. The film landed among iTunes’ Top 10 movies in its premiere week and was a Top-20 title on all digital platforms.

In “Christmas With the Campbells, when Jesse gets dumped right before the holidays by her boyfriend Shawn, his parents convince her to still spend Christmas with them, and Shawn’s handsome cousin, while Shawn is away. The film stars Britney Snow (“Pitch Perfect”), Justin Long (“He’s Not That Into You”), Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live”), Joanna Garcia Swisher (“Sweet Magnolias”), Julia Duffy (“Designing Women”), and George Wendt (“Cheers”).

Writer Vince Vaughn shared his thoughts on the movie’s success, saying, “[Producer] Peter [Billingsley] and I are glad audiences are enjoying this comedic and crazy twist on the genre. We are thrilled with its success. A huge thank you to our partners at AMC and the entire cast and crew.”

Watch a Trailer for ‘Christmas With the Campbells’

“Christmas With the Campells premiered as part of AMC Networks’ “Best Christmas Ever,” a month-long celebration featuring over 62 titles and more than 622 hours of holiday season programming running through December 25.

The success of “Christmas With the Campbells” comes at a time when AMC executives need an extra shot of holiday cheer. On Nov. 29, former CEO Christina Spade announced her resignation from the company, the third CEO to depart AMC in a space of 15 months.

AMC operates five separate subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services: AMC+, Acorn TV, ALLBLK, Shudder, and Sundance Now. Despite this, the company was only able to claim 11.1 million streaming users in its third-quarter earnings report. With the cable channel side of AMC’s offerings losing customers thanks to the decline of pay TV in general, some have predicted AMC’s streamers as some of the most likely to be shut down or consolidated in 2023.

What the future holds for AMC is far from certain, but there’s no doubt that for the present the company has a hit on its hands in “Christmas With the Campbells.” The movie is available in theaters or to stream on AMC+ now.