AMC’s HIDIVE Anime Streamer Unveils Full Simulcast Slate, Including ‘Tokyo Mew Mew New,’ ‘Insomniacs After School’

If you’ve been craving more anime content, you’re in luck. AMC Networks’ anime-focused streaming service HIDIVE unveiled the full slate of simulcast series that will begin their premieres in April. In addition to previous announcements, the company revealed five shows that will round out its lineup of new and ongoing series for the upcoming season. These five titles are “Tokyo Mew Mew New” Season 2, “Too Cute Crisis,” “Otaku Elf,” “Insomniacs After School,” and “Alice Gear Aegis Expansion.”

“We’re thrilled to bring this exciting slate of new simulcast series to HIDIVE this spring,” HIDIVE president John Ledford said “From comedy and fantasy to drama and sci-fi, HIDIVE will be home to some of the best shōnen, shōjo and seinen anime premiering in Japan next season. Fans will not want to miss a minute of it.”

Joining these new additions to the season are the previously announced, highly anticipated series “Oshi No Ko” and “The Dangers in My Heart.” HIDIVE brings a new selection of the latest titles from Japan in both simulcast and exclusive DUBCAST editions. More than a half dozen simulcast shows will be available to members of HIDIVE during the upcoming season.

Over the past few years, anime content has grown in popularity among streamers. The global demand for anime content increased by 118% over the previous two years, according to data from Parrot Analytics in January 2022, making it one of the pandemic’s fastest-growing content categories.

Earlier this month, AMC and Japan’s Mainichi Broadcasting System (MBS) recently announced a partnership that will give AMC exclusive rights to air a portion of MBS’s upcoming schedule in all foreign markets outside of Asia. The output agreement covers MBS’s line-up of movies and television shows based on numerous popular manga titles and light novels. As soon as the series are available in Japan, they will be concurrently broadcast on HIDIVE.

More than 50% of Netflix's subscribers viewed anime content in 2021, according to a report from the streaming giant from the previous year. It wouldn’t be surprising to see those numbers rise across the media landscape as more companies invest in anime.

AMC Networks announced in January 2022 that it had acquired Sentai Filmworks and its HIDIVE platform. HIDIVE’s main competition in the anime streaming market is Sony’s Crunchyroll. Both services cost $4.99 per month, with Crunchyroll having a $47.99 annual option.

HIDIVE is available directly via subscription, as well as through Prime Video Channels and The Roku Channel.