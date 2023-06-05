How to Watch ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Season Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

In it’s 15th season, “ American Ninja Warrior ” is returning to NBC and Peacock just on June 5 at 8 p.m. ET. With ninjas as young as 15 from across the United States, the qualifying rounds begin in L.A. with an even taller Mega Warped Wall and a couple of other big changes in store. To date, only three people have ever conquered the American version of Mount Midoriyama, but you’ll recognize some veterans who are coming back this season for another chance at the world’s most extreme obstacle course. You can watch NBC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM . You can also watch with Hulu Live TV , Fubo , or YouTube TV .

About 'American Ninja Warrior' Season Premiere

The biggest changes in show history, according to NBC, are in store this season. “Season 15 will challenge the Ninjas to race side-by-side and head-to-head across a high-stakes course with a spot in the National Finals on the line. Additionally, the Mega Wall is even taller than before at 18.5 feet and, for the first time ever, Ninjas will need to complete all six obstacles in a designated time in order to earn a shot at the $10,000 prize,” stated a press release from the show last week.

While three individuals (Geoff Britten, Isaac Caldiero, and Drew Drechsel) have beat the Mount Midoriyama obstacle, only two – Caldiero and Drechsel – have received “American Ninja Warrior” status and claimed the $1,000,000 prize. And thanks to new obstacles in Season 15, reaching that million dollar prize may be even harder. “Pole Vault,” “Greased Lighting,” “The Getaway,” “Ring The Bells,” “Lass Launch,” “Kite Surfer,” and “Cubes” will make their debut this year.

Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, along with co-Host Zuri Hall, are back to call the action as the Ninjas make their way through the Qualifying and Semi-Final rounds in Los Angeles before moving to the National Finals in Las Vegas.

