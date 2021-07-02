 Skip to Content
Amex Offering Free Peacock Premium Plus For American Express Platinum Cardholders

Jason Gurwin

One of the reasons many people get a premium credit card is for their travel perks. During the pandemic however, with travel on hold due to COVID-19, Amex introduced perks on streaming that offered up to $20 a month on a number of streaming services.

While that perk is no longer available, they have introduced a new $240 per year digital credit. For Platinum cardholders, you can get up to $20 a month on four services: Audible, SiriusXM, The New York Times, and Peacock.

For those who want video streaming, your best (and only option) is to use it on Peacock Premium ($5) or Peacock Premium Plus ($10). If you are a Xfinity or Cox subscriber, you will get an additional $5 OFF, meaning that Peacock Premium Plus is only $5 (and Premium is already free).

Just like most other perks on these cards, it is only available to the primary cardholder, but since Peacock recently added User Profiles, the entire family can take advantage of the promo.

How to Get Peacock Premium Plus For Free

  1. If you don’t have an Amex Platinum, sign-up here
  2. Click Here to Sign-Up For Peacock
  3. Use your Amex Platinum to Pay For Peacock Premium or Premium Plus
  4. You will receive a credit on your account fo the full amount

Peacock

Since Peacock Premium and Premium Plus is less than the $20 monthly amount, you can use the rest fo save on the other services.

  • Peacock Premium ($4.99): Full Peacock Library, Including WWE Network & Premier League
  • Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99): Full Library (Ad-Free), plus Offline Downloads

Audible

  • Plus ($7.95): Access to Audible Originals and Audiobooks
  • Premium Plus ($14.95): Plus Subscription, and 1 Title of Your Choice Every Month

Sirius XM

Generally, you can get a discount on these for your first year. Usually the “Select” Plan is only $5 a month for 12 months, while All Access is $8.25 for 12 Months. So you probably can add this to Peacock and still be under the $20 threshold.

  • Streaming ($10.99): 350+ channels from the SXM App
  • Select ($16.99): 300+ channels & 165+ in your car
  • All Access ($21.99): 300+ channels & 165+ in your car, 2 dedicated Howard Stern Channels

New York Times

  • Digital Subscription ($17): Full Access to NYT Digital

While you can’t use it at the NY Times Store, you can use it on a digital print, New York Times Cooking, and New York Times Games subscription.

