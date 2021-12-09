CEO of Globi Tariq Jalil Talks Web 3.0 and Competitive Streaming Economics

Earlier today, we covered the release of Globi, a streaming service aimed at bringing free foreign content to US audiences.

In anticipation of the launch, CEO of Globi, Tariq Jalil answered some of The Streamable’s most pressing questions concerning the future of his firm and the industry as a whole.

How do you see the streaming ecosystem evolving?

Content will be more tailored to individual audience members, where we will be able to make sure users get a curated feed so they don’t miss the kind of content they love. For instance, I’m a huge fantasy nerd, and I’d love to know about upcoming or past titles I may have missed.

The streaming ecosystem will also come to a point where demographics can be tracked, and the feedback can be used to support series renewals or sequels. One of the biggest issues streamers and broadcasters have is being able to provide a second season for a popular series without taking years. By tracking demographics, streaming services can evaluate earlier whether a series is resonating with audiences and green light future seasons based on that data.

I also believe there will be spaces provided for live screenings which include a talent Q&A element. With over millions of users using streaming services today, any given screening could reach a large audience, giving audiences an opportunity to enhance their viewer experiences by asking talent questions, hear unique anecdotes and more.

Moreover, there’s a lot of opportunity for advertising. With content more tailored and innovative, viewers could take interactive surveys and actually buy something immediately with their remote.

How will big players navigate regulatory challenges ahead?

It has been challenging and we’re seeing streamers start to hire lobbyists and attorneys in foreign countries as union disagreements and government bodies try to figure out what is fair to their constituents. Although an incredibly complicated and multi-layered issue, I’m confident it will eventually get worked out because governments, creators and streamers have a lot to gain from these ventures.

How will Globi differentiate itself?

The Globi team has carefully curated an extensive library of over 500+ hours of film and TV series, all of which we have personally watched and reviewed. There is an authentic fan at Globi of every piece of content we offer/ Our ultimate objective is to spotlight only the best and entertaining foreign content from around the world, serving as the ultimate go-to for U.S. viewers.

Aside from the thoughtful curation of foreign films and TV series, Globi serves as the only free one-stop streaming platform to purely house international content from 20+ countries, including Austria, France, Italy, Russia, South Korea, Turkey and more. Additionally, Globi can be easily accessed from multiple devices from consumers’ connected TV devices to smart TVs and desktops.

What competitive advantage does Globi bring to the table - something that no one else has?

Globi is the only free streaming service to feature scripted foreign content across films and TV. With a wide range of subscription services in the current marketplace, many viewers are subscription-weary. Globi is able to offer users a platform that allows them to log on and watch anything for free. Additionally, Globi is an independent company that aims to champion independent voices and people - something very few streamers offer.

What will success look like in Web 3.0?

Globi is planning to be at the forefront of content streaming and Web 3.0. Imagine if filmmakers could create NFT’s to own their content and collect royalties directly from us in the blockchain. We also want to develop virtual screenings where your avatar can interact with other film and TV viewers after a screening. Ultimately, we would like to see the audience and content creators benefit from Web 3.0 along with streamers and large corporations.