Anaheim Ducks Streaming: How to Watch Live Games During 2022-23 NHL Season

After missing the playoffs last season, the Anaheim Ducks are relying on their young core to take them to the next level. All eyes will be on Trevor Vegas, Mason McTavish, along with free-agent acquisitions Ryan Strome, John Klingberg, and Frank Vatrano. They also have big shoes to fill with the retirement of long-time captain Ryan Getzlaf.

Depending on whether you live in Anaheim or away from your team, you will have different options to stream.

Watch Ducks Games on Bally Sports SoCal with a Live Streaming Service

If you are planning to stream Anaheim Ducks games on Bally Sports SoCal, you will need a Live TV Streaming Service. After YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, and Sling TV each dropped Bally Sports North your options are now more limited.

Fortunately, you can still stream every Ducks game with a subscription to DIRECTV Choice Plan. The service also includes ESPN and TNT – so you will get all of your Ducks action. On Bally Sports SoCal, you will also be able to stream Los Angeles Clippers games.

For the 2022 season, the plan now includes an unlimited DVR and unlimited at-home streams. For a limited time, you can get $10 OFF your first five months, after a 5-Day Free Trial.

Watch Ducks Games on Bally Sports+ with the Bally Sports App

If you have access to Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports West via your cable, satellite, or streaming provider – you can now stream Ducks games live in the Bally Sports App.

To access a 24/7 live feed of Bally Sports SoCal including live Ducks and Clippers games you will still need to authenticate with your TV Everywhere credentials. For streamers, that means those who subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM can use the app – since they are the only Live TV Streaming Service that carries the channel.

But, fortunately, starting with the 2022-23 NHL Season, you can now watch in the Bally Sports App with a subscription to Bally Sports+. For $19.99 a month, and $189.99 a year – you will get access to all Ducks games that air on Bally Sports SoCal. If you also want access to Bally Sports West, which will air 19 of the Ducks games this year, it will be $25.99 a month (there is no annual option).

Watch Ducks Games Out-of-Market on ESPN+

If you live away outside of Los Angeles and the broader region, you can stream Ducks games with NHL Power Play on ESPN+, the league’s out-of-market package, which was rebranded from NHL.TV. With your subscription, you will get access to 1,050 out-of-market NHL games, along with ~75 nationally televised games on ESPN+.

Watch Nationally Televised Anaheim Ducks Games with a Streaming Service

For games that are airing nationally on ESPN, TNT, or NHL Network, you have plenty of options to stream. Most services like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV carry these channels.

The least expensive option is Sling TV's Orange Plan, which is currently available for 50% OFF Your First Month. The service includes ESPN and and TNT, with the ability to add NHL Network as part of their Sports Extra add-on.

Just like this season, there will be additional games airing exclusively on ESPN+, which will also be simulcast on Hulu, and is included with your subscription to Hulu + Live TV. Games that air on ABC will also air on ESPN+, while select games on ESPN will be streamable on ESPN+.

