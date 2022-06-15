Analysis: Ad-Supported Streaming Outpaces Subscription Services as Streaming Becomes the Norm

Advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) services are gaining popularity across the United States much more quickly than their subscription VOD (SVOD) counterparts, according to a study by industry trends analyst firm Comscore Inc. During their “State of Streaming” webinar on Tuesday, Comscore expounded that AVOD adoption increased by 29% in U.S. households, while SVOD services only saw a 21% growth in the same timeframe.

Comscore’s vice president of product management James Muldrow views this rise in AVOD viewership as indicative of the current consumer mindset. During the first quarter of 2022, Americans became increasingly more attentive to their wallets, especially as inflation started to rise. Suddenly, AVOD became a much more attractive option compared to more costly premium options. In turn, this pushed streamers such as Netflix and Disney+ to pivot in order to keep budget-conscious consumers subscribed by integrating advertising into lower-tier subscription options.

Advanced Television also noted a number of trends highlighted at the “State of Streaming” event: