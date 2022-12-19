Analysis: Prime Video Catalog Offers Most Holiday Titles, Netflix Leads the Way in Originals

As families across the world gather this week in preparation for their holiday celebrations, seasonal viewing options are likely high priorities on many people’s watch lists. Thanks to a new analysis by the London-based data and analytics firm Ampere Analysis, families now have even more insight as to where they can find the best holiday content available to stream.

According to Ampere’s data, as of October 2022 Prime Video offered audiences the largest share of all Christmas titles available to stream globally from any one streaming service, with 13%. Amazon’s festive content was primarily Children & Family (48%), with Romance accounting for a further 27% of its titles. However, the streamer clearly favors acquired content, with original shows and movies representing just 1% of all Prime Video Christmas titles.

For the fourth year in a row, Prime Video’s streaming catalog featured more movie and TV titles containing the words, “Christmas,” “Santa,” “Reindeer,” or “Snow” than any other subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service globally, as of October 2022. Titles available on Prime Video include Frank Capra’s classic “It's a Wonderful Life,” and many more.

Ampere’s data also showed that Netflix is the clear leader among streaming services for original Christmas content globally. Of Netflix’s total library of Christmas movies and shows, 69% are originals, making it the best-stocked service of Christmas and holiday content unique to its platform.

Netflix has been making efforts to expand its holiday offerings in 2022, producing 25% more Christmas movies and shows than it did in 2021, and it has seen success thus far. Netflix’s Christmas movies “Falling For Christmas,” starring Lindsay Lohan, and “The Noel Diary” with Justin Hartley were standouts among this year’s new streaming holiday movies, driving 3.2 million and 2.8 million household views respectively between Nov. 8 and Dec. 11, according to television and streaming measurement company Samba TV.

Samba’s research also found that classic Christmas movies, like those offered on Prime Video, are driving the most demand for holiday streaming content in 2022. The most-watched movie in the leadup to Christmas so far is the ’80s classic “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” viewed by 8.6M U.S. households. “Home Alone” followed closely behind with 8.4M households and Will Ferrell’s “Elf” nabbed 7.9M households.

Streaming services have clearly recognized the importance of offering holiday content at this time of year. Whether it’s with a slate of brand new, original shows and movies or a library of familiar classics, streamers are determined to prove that Christmas and holiday movies aren’t just the province of the Hallmark Channel and Lifetime anymore.