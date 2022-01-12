Android 11 Operating System Arrives to All NVIDIA SHIELD TVs, New SHIELD Experience 9.0 Upgrade

Today, the Shield Experience 9.0 upgrade is bringing the Android 11 operating system to all NVIDIA SHIELD TVs, which includes the original 2015 models. SHIELD TV owners can now get features such as the updated Gboard, additional permission control, support for aptX-compatible headphones, and additional enhancements that will further improve the experience.

Even better, new U.S. Shield owners will receive an offer with six months free of Peacock Premium. To redeem this, log in or sign up for a Google account, go to the For You or Apps tab and subscribe through the Peacock Premium banner. New users will then be able to watch movies and TV shows like exclusive originals “Yellowstone” and “AP Bio”, along with all-time favorites “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation”, and also live sports such as WWE and English Premier League soccer.

NVIDIA had previously made a surprising decision to decline the Android 10 update and opted for Android 9 until a better update arrived. The company has been testing Android 11 since October of 2021, and is finally ready to deliver the version to users.

This new release is also a year after the GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership launch which enabled 4K HDR PC cloud gaming and added support for additional Bluetooth keyboards and mice, immersive 7.1 surround sound, as well as improvements to the Twitch experience. SHIELD TV pairs with Xbox One and Series X, Sony PlayStation DualSense and DualShock, and Scuf controllers.

GeForce NOW Founders members are eligible for an exclusive discount on the RTX 3080 membership. They can keep their Founders benefits (including “Founders for Life” pricing). Find more information at geforcenow.com.

The Shield Experience 9.0 rollout will bring a lot of functional changes, such as refining the Gboard keyboard option with Google Assitant voice search in every search box across the system and security options allowing you to grant “only this time” temporary, one-time permissions.

Additionally, new app functionality will enable enhanced content viewing experiences like Dolby Vision HDR in Google Play Movies & TV, support for streaming Amazon, Apple TV, and VUVU via Movies Anywhere, along with 4K HDR in IMDb TV and Apple TV.

IMDb TV delivers thousands of free movies, TV shows, and IMDb Originals like “Leverage: Redemption” and “Alex Rider.” Apple TV+ provides access to a robust library of over 100,000 movies and shows like “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show.” Owners can also browse the Google Play Store app for the latest updates from Disney+, Paramount+, YouTube TV, and Peloton.

There will also be the September 2021 Android security patch, the option to automatically disconnect Bluetooth devices as well as to match the content audio resolution, a new Energy saver setting for additional power customization, the Stadia button which supports XBOX, Playstation, and SHIELD controllers, among some other bug fixes.

To download and install the SHIELD TV update, there will be a notification on your screen. While the rollout starts today, you may not see it as of yet, depending on your location.