Android TV and Google TV Reach More Than 110 Million Monthly Active Devices

Google’s Android TV OS is growing rapidly. A Google spokesperson confirmed numbers to 9to5Google, stating that Android TV and Google TV combined currently have 110+ million monthly active devices. While this isn’t a clear indicator of the exact number of users the platform has, it does show significant growth.

As of May 2021, Google reported 80 million active devices. This means there have been 30 million new devices in use since that date. A large portion of that growth likely comes from the introduction of Chromecast with Google TV, along with TCL’s Android TV OS models that the company announced it sells 10 million units annually. May was also when they announced the newest Google TV feature that allows viewers to use their Android mobile devices as remotes.

In addition, Google’s growth is also in part thanks to its partners, which are over 250 globally. That includes 170+ Pay TV operator partners, 30 more than in 2019. Google also says that it is now working with seven out of the top 10 smart TVs OEMs worldwide, notably including names such as TCL, Sony, and Hisense, which all launched Google TV models at CES 2022. Google also announced at this year’s CES that Fast Pair would be coming to Android TV OS.

TCL is one of several TV manufacturers to partner with Google’s competitor Roku, which reported earlier this week that it was the top smart TV brand in the U.S. for all of 2021.

While Google’s numbers don’t suggest the platform’s growth in the United States, the company did previously say that adoption in the U.S had increased by more than 80%.