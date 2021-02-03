Android TV Update Brings Some of Google TV to Streamers

It looks like Google is trying to add some consistency their products as the latest update to Android TV’s user interface strikes a resemblance to the one on Chromecast with Google TV, their latest dongle.

Android TV now comes with three main tabs: Home, Apps and a newly added Discover tab. These replace the oversized icons down the left side of the interface.

On the Discover Tab, which is similar to the “For You” tab on Google TV – you can see personalized recommendations for users, along with trending content from Google. Throughout the interface, there are now more stylized carousels of featured content.

Unlike Google TV, however, there is no “Live” tab – with easy access to YouTube TV (and eventually other Live TV Streaming Services.

The new update begins rolling out today on Android TV OS devices in the US, Australia, Canada, Germany, and France.

Google launched Google TV, along with their new Chromecast back in September. The device is the first Android TV device with built-in Google TV interface.

The device supports up to 4K HDR, as well as Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+. On the audio side, it supports DTS, Dolby Audio, Dolby Audio+, and Dolby Atmos. The dongle has built-in Wi-Fi support, as well as Bluetooth, and a USB-C port for power and an option Ethernet adapter.

The biggest difference between previous Chromecast devices is that it has a on-board interface and comes with a remote. Previously, Chromecast devices could only stream videos Cast from a iOS or Android device. At just $49.99, the Chromecast with Google TV is $20 less than the Chromecast Ultra.