Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit Coming to Select Fire TV Edition TVs, Fire TV Streaming Players Next?

For the first time, Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit are available on the Fire TV platform. For now, that means it will be available on select 2020 Toshiba and Insignia 4K UHD Smart TVs.

With Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, it will now be easier for users to share their content directly from Apple devices to their supported Fire TV Edition TVs. With AirPlay 2, you can stream, control, and share content from their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. With HomeKit support, you can control Fire TV Edition TVs using the Home App or Siri on your Apple device.

To start sharing content, tap the AirPlay icon in your favorite app on your Apple device and select your Fire TV. To control your Fire TV with Siri, the TV must be added as a HomeKit accessory.

To set up your Fire TV as a HomeKit accessory, navigate to the Settings menu on your TV, then choose Display & Sounds → AirPlay & HomeKit → Set Up and follow the on-screen instructions. Once set up, you can use Siri to control your Fire TV.

“Hey Siri, turn on the TV.”

“Hey Siri, play next song.”

“Hey Siri, mute the TV.”

While Amazon hasn’t announced that this will be coming to Fire TV streaming players, like Fire TV 4K and Fire TV Cube, the fact that it now works on Fire TV platform definitely makes it more likely.

Apple has been aggressively partnering to bring AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to various streaming platforms. In November AirPlay 2 and HomeKit launched on Roku streaming players. In 2020, they also added brought the features select Smart TVs from LG, Samsung, and VIZIO.