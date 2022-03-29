Apple and MLB Officially Announce The First 12 Weeks of Apple TV+’s “Friday Night Baseball” Schedule
Baseball fans have even more ways to watch their favorite sport thanks to Apple TV+’s new streaming initiative, “Friday Night Baseball” and today, we know which teams will factor heavily into the first 12 weeks of the broadcast.
In a joint statement published on Apple’s website, the first 12 weeks of “Friday Night Baseball” coverage were revealed. “Friday Night Baseball” will premiere on April 8 with two marquee games, the New York Mets versus the Washington Nationals — in what will be three-time Cy Young Award-winner and eight-time All-Star Max Scherzer’s homecoming to Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. — and the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, live from Angels Stadium, beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Fans will be able to watch this debut doubleheader for free, which should do well to help “FNB” draw some nice first-week numbers.
Here’s the remaining schedule for “Friday Night Baseball” on Apple TV+.
Friday Night Baseball Schedule
Friday, April 8
- New York Mets at Washington Nationals — 7 p.m. ET
- Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels — 9:30 p.m. ET
Friday, April 15
- Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox — 7 p.m. ET
- Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers — 10 p.m. ET
Friday, April 22
- St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds — 6:30 p.m. ET
- Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics — 9:30 p.m. ET
Friday, April 29
- New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals — 8 p.m. ET
- Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants — 10 p.m. ET
Friday, May 6
- Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox — 7 p.m. ET
- Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners — 9:30 p.m. ET
Friday, May 13
- San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves — 7 p.m. ET
- Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks — 9:30 p.m. ET
Friday, May 20
- St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates— 6:30 p.m. ET
- Texas Rangers at Houston Astros — 8 p.m. ET
Friday, May 27
- Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox — 7 p.m. ET
- Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels — 9:30 p.m. ET
Friday, June 3
- Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees — 7 p.m. ET
- Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies — 8:30 p.m. ET
Friday, June 10
- Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins — 8 p.m. ET
- New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels — 9:30 p.m. ET
Friday, June 17
- Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros — 8 p.m. ET
- Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers — 10 p.m. ET
Friday, June 24
- Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals — 8 p.m. ET
- Detroit Tigers at Arizona Diamondbacks — 9:30 p.m. ET
In addition to the “Friday Night Baseball” doubleheader, as the season starts, baseball fans will be able to watch “MLB Big Inning,” a whip-around show similar to “NFL RedZone” that bounces between broadcasts to bring fans all the can’t-miss highlights from all of the games around the league. Apple TV+ and MLB recently announced that the show will expand this season from airing only on weeknights — as it has in the past — to airing seven nights per week.
“Friday Night Baseball” games will be available to anyone with internet access across devices where Apple TV+ can be found, including on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on tv.apple.com, along with smart TVs, gaming consoles, and cable set-top boxes. “Friday Night Baseball” will include live pre-and postgame shows, and will be available on Apple TV+ in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies. While the quantity of content is limited for now, the service plans to add additional content every single month.
They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.
If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.