Apple and MLB Officially Announce The First 12 Weeks of Apple TV+’s “Friday Night Baseball” Schedule

Baseball fans have even more ways to watch their favorite sport thanks to Apple TV+’s new streaming initiative, “Friday Night Baseball” and today, we know which teams will factor heavily into the first 12 weeks of the broadcast.

In a joint statement published on Apple’s website, the first 12 weeks of “Friday Night Baseball” coverage were revealed. “Friday Night Baseball” will premiere on April 8 with two marquee games, the New York Mets versus the Washington Nationals — in what will be three-time Cy Young Award-winner and eight-time All-Star Max Scherzer’s homecoming to Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. — and the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, live from Angels Stadium, beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Fans will be able to watch this debut doubleheader for free, which should do well to help “FNB” draw some nice first-week numbers.

Here’s the remaining schedule for “Friday Night Baseball” on Apple TV+.

Friday Night Baseball Schedule

Friday, April 8

New York Mets at Washington Nationals — 7 p.m. ET

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels — 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 15

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox — 7 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers — 10 p.m. ET

Friday, April 22

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds — 6:30 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics — 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 29

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals — 8 p.m. ET

Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants — 10 p.m. ET

Friday, May 6

Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox — 7 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners — 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 13

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves — 7 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks — 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 20

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates— 6:30 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros — 8 p.m. ET

Friday, May 27

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox — 7 p.m. ET

Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels — 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 3

Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees — 7 p.m. ET

Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies — 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 10

Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins — 8 p.m. ET

New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels — 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 17

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros — 8 p.m. ET

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers — 10 p.m. ET

Friday, June 24

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals — 8 p.m. ET

Detroit Tigers at Arizona Diamondbacks — 9:30 p.m. ET

In addition to the “Friday Night Baseball” doubleheader, as the season starts, baseball fans will be able to watch “MLB Big Inning,” a whip-around show similar to “NFL RedZone” that bounces between broadcasts to bring fans all the can’t-miss highlights from all of the games around the league. Apple TV+ and MLB recently announced that the show will expand this season from airing only on weeknights — as it has in the past — to airing seven nights per week.

“Friday Night Baseball” games will be available to anyone with internet access across devices where Apple TV+ can be found, including on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on tv.apple.com, along with smart TVs, gaming consoles, and cable set-top boxes. “Friday Night Baseball” will include live pre-and postgame shows, and will be available on Apple TV+ in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.