Apple is Giving Siri a Whole New Look in Latest tvOS 16 Update

Apple launched its newest Apple TV operating system tvOS 16 recently, and is getting ready to update the system once again.

According to MacRumors, Apple is gearing up to supplement tvOS 16 with new features for Siri. Some of the additions have already arrived with the rollout of tvOS version 16.1, and more will be included when tvOS 16.2 is introduced later this year or early in 2023.

The first thing that Apple customers will notice is a redesigned look for menu interfaces. The menus will be more compact, which allows viewers to see search results at a glance in the bottom right corner of their TV screens. The redesign is in line with the sleek interface experience that users are accustomed to with other Apple products.

Siri’s voice recognition will now recognize up to six family members. Each user will be able to use their Apple TV 4K to get custom content recommendations based on their profile and watch history. Siri voice recognition will also now be compatible with AirPods, whereas, previously, customers had to use the Siri remote to access voice prompts.

Check Out a Video of the New, Streamlined Siri Interface

The new Siri on tvOS 16.1 pic.twitter.com/IgglyKaetv — domenico panacea (aka cino) (@domenicopanacea) October 19, 2022

tvOS 16 didn’t introduce a ton of changes, but it put new features in the hands of content developers that will help them improve apps intended for Apple TV devices. For example, tvOS 16 offers cross-device connectivity, which allows Apple TV apps to leverage information from other Apple devices. That means that Apple TV apps could use motion sensor data from a customer’s Apple Watch to display on their TV screen.

Apple also added multiuser support to tvOS 16 to make it easier for people to automatically log in based on their user profile. Now, when a user chooses their profile, an app can use their password from the keychain to sign in and select the right profile every time they launch an Apple TV app.

But the most noticeable enhancement for users thus far will be those with HDR10+. Apple has supported Dolby Vision HDR since 2017, so the addition of HDR10+ is a welcome enhancement.

HDR10+ is also built into the new generation of Apple TV 4K devices which the company announced are available for preorder this week. The new model of Apple’s digital media player is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, which will allow for “faster performance and more fluid gameplay,” in addition to HDR10+ support and more updates to the Siri remote.