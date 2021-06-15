Apple Reducing Free Trial of Apple TV+ To 3 Months Starting July 1

Since launching its platform of original programming in the Fall of 2019, Apple has run a promotion offering a free one-year trial of Apple TV+ with the purchase of any iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch.

Apple is ending that promotion on June 30 and has updated information displayed on Apple.com to show that beginning July 1, the free trial for Apple TV+ will be reduced to three months with the purchase of eligible devices.

Customers wanting to take advantage of the free one-year trial Apple TV+ membership should purchase their products before June 30 in order to be eligible for the outgoing offer.

When Apple TV+ launched, there was not a large slate of original programming to choose from, especially when compared to the much larger libraries of competitors like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Since that time, the streamer has slowly built a slate of strong television series including “Ted Lasso”, “The Morning Show”, “For All Mankind”, and “Dickinson”, among others.

Apple TV+ took advantage of the opportunities presented during the COVID-19 pandemic to purchase movies from major studios and landed some top name titles, including “Greyhound”, “Palmer”, and “Cherry”, also.

According to MacRumors, Apple has frequently offered promotions or credit for users to remain subscribed to the relatively new streaming service.

The new three-month trial offer comes at a time just ahead of summer and fall premieres for some of the second seasons of several of the early hits from Apple TV+, including “Ted Lasso”, “The Morning Show”, and “See”.

