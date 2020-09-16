Apple Releases tvOS 14 for Apple TV with P.I.P, YouTube 4K, & HomeKit

This afternoon Apple released their brand new update to Apple TV devices called tvOS 14.

The most noticeable enhancement is platform wide support for P.I.P. meaning that you can watch on-demand or live video while using another app. This means whether you’re using a fitness app or playing a game, you can still watch live news or sports.

The company has also added support for audio sharing that lets you connect two sets of AirPods to your Apple TV, as well as for the first time, the ability to watch YouTube in 4K.

Apple has also deeply integrated HomeKit throughout the interface. You can get alerts when someone as at your doorbell or you can quickly check any of your HomeKit-supported cameras in full screen.

The update also added support for additional Xbox game controllers and multi-user support for games. That means every profile will remember where you left off in your game by user.

Last year, in tvOS 13 the company added features like a new home-screen and multi-user support. In tvOS 12, they added Zero sign-in, additional channel support in the TV App, new screensavers, and Dolby Atmos support.