Apple Reveals Apple One Bundle Will Be Available Starting Tomorrow, Oct. 30

The Apple One Bundle is coming to you sooner than expected. Today, Apple announced that the bundle will be hitting the market tomorrow, Oct. 30.

The Apple One Bundle comes in three tiers. The lowest costing plan, called the Individual plan, offers subscribers Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage (50GB) for $14.95 a month. The second plan, titled the Family Plan gives more iCloud storage at 200GB of iCloud storage for $19.95 a month and includes an Apple Music family plan (the Arcade and Apple TV+ benefits are the same as the Individual Plan). The Premier Plan gives subscribers more, with Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, 2TB of iCloud storage, Apple News Plus, and Apple Fitness Plus for $29.95 a month.

News that Apple would be launching the Apple One Bundle first came out in August. The company later confirmed during their event in September.

The question is - is it a good deal?

If you bought the services if the Apple One Individual plan it would cost you $20.96, while the Family plan would cost $27.96. That means Apple One Individual and Family plans give you a nearly 30% savings over if you bought the services individually.

The Premier plan would cost you $54.95 if you bought all the services separately, meaning you get a 45% savings. So if you are sharing with the whole family, it’s quite a deal if you were actually interested in all the services.

Individual Family Premier Apple TV+ $4.99 $4.99 $4.99 Apple Music $9.99 $14.99 $14.99 Apple Arcade $4.99 $4.99 $4.99 Apple News - - $9.99 Apple Fitness+ - - $9.99 iCloud Storage $0.99 (50GB) $2.99 (200GB) $9.99 (2TB) Total $20.96 $27.96 $54.94 Bundle Price $14.95 $19.95 $29.95 Savings 29% 29% 45%

The announcement comes as the free one-year subscription Apple offered to their users last October comes to an end. Recently, the viability of the streaming service’s subscriber base has come under speculation, since Apple TV+ is the only service that gets most of its users through their promotional offerings. According to a study by MoffettNathanson, 59 percent of Apple TV+ users come from their promotional offering as of Q3 2020.