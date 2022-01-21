Apple Signs Multi-Year Live Action Film Deal with Maker of ‘Tomorrow War,’ Skydance Media

The rumors are true. The company behind “The Tomorrow War” and “Mission: Impossible,” Skydance Media signed a multi-year pact with Apple TV+’s Apple Original Films. With this, the production company will develop a slate of live-action films for the three-year-old streaming service.

The tech giant brokered a similar deal with Skydance earlier for animated titles (both films and series). Apple and Skydance have already announced titles such as “Ghosted,” directed by Dexter Fletcher with Chris Evans and Ana de Armas starring, along with “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” directed by Peter Farrelly and starring Russell Crowe and Zac Efron. Already, Skydance produces other titles for Apple TV+ like “Foundation” and the upcoming “The Big Door Prize.”

This deal with Skydance will most likely reinforce Apple’s library of content. As of recent, the service debuted Oscar contenders “CODA” and “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” which stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. The upcoming releases that Apple TV+ has planned are Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” starring Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, plus the feature with Will Smith called “Emancipation.”

Apple TV+ has somehow managed to fly under the radar in 2021, however, still released some popular titles. The biggest news we have heard about the service is that MLB is in talks with Apple about taking over streaming rights for several weekday national games.

Skydance Media has worked with Paramount on project “Snake Eyes,” along with the hit features “Mission: Impossible,” “Transformers,” and “Star Trek,” and will continue to work on the three ongoing franchises as well as upcoming “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.” Skydance also has projects with other companies such as its planned sequel to “The Tomorrow War” and Netflix’s upcoming Ryan Reynolds film “The Adam Project.”