Apple Silently Discontinues Apple TV Remote App, Users to Access iOS Remote Feature Instead

Apple continues to make adjustments to their users’ experience. According to 9to5Mac, the company has discontinued its Apple Remote TV app and has given users the option to use the remote feature which first appeared in the Control Center in iOS 12, instead. This allows Apple TV customers to control the Siri Remote without having to download an additional app.

While it’s not exactly clear when the company decided to make the the change, the old link for the remote confirms the app is no longer available. Currently, the section referencing the Apple TV Remote in the company’s Support Center suggests that users add the Remote option to the iOS Control Center.

It seems Apple is on a mission to continue adjusting their overall brand. Earlier this week, the company announced launch of Apple Music TV. The new service, which debuted on Oct. 19, offers round the clock livestream of curated music videos for free in the Apple Music and Apple TV Apps. The service will also include exclusive new music videos and premieres, special curated music video blocks, and live shows and events as well as chart countdowns and guests.

The company also announced that their streaming service, Apple TV+ signed a new deal with WildBrain, along with Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions to become the home of Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang.

The deal will see new, WildBrain-produced Peanuts originals—including a second season of “Snoopy in Space,”—and a slate of new specials marking Mother’s Day, Earth Day, New Year’s Eve and Back to School, coming to the platform. The new series and specials join the previously announced “The Snoopy Show;” a brand-new Peanuts 70th anniversary documentary film from Imagine Documentaries and WildBrain; and the Daytime Emmy Award-winning “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10.”