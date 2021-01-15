Apple to Extend Apple TV+ Subscriptions For Free Until July 2021

If you got free access to Apple TV+ with the purchase of an Apple device, you’re in for some good news. If you signed-up on the first day, your free year of service was original set to expire in November 2020 – and then was extended to February 2021. Now, according to a report from 9to5Mac, Apple will be extending all subscriptions set to expire until July 2021.

All active subscribers will get a $4.99 credit on their service, making it free for the months of January through June.

With your Apple TV+ subscription, customers will also be able to take advantage of the newly launched Apple TV+ premium bundle, that gives subscribers access to Showtime & CBS All Access (ad-free) for just $9.99 a month.

The company has had the biggest success with “The Morning Show”, but the second season has been delayed due to COVID. Recently, the service received praise for the first season of “Ted Lasso”, the highly acclaimed comedy from Bill Lawrence starring Jason Sudeikis. This past summer, they purchase the rights and premiered Tom Hanks film “Greyhound”, which was originally set for theaters.

Apple TV+ normally costs $4.99 a month, but comes with a free one-year subscription for those who purchase an Apple device including iPhone, iPad, Mac, and others.