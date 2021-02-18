Apple TV App Launches on Chromecast with Google TV

Google announced today that Chromecast with Google TV customers can download Apple TV app, proving that even the biggest tech juggernauts can play nice with each other every once in a while.

Chromecast with Google TV users can now watch hit shows such as The Morning Show, and Ted Lasso, and movies like Greyhound from their Chromecast device. The service also offers titles from titles Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer. In addition to Chromecast with Google TV, the Apple TV app will also be available on Google TVs from Sony and TCL, as well as to other Android TV-powered devices in the coming months.

U.S.-based Google TV users can also browse Apple Originals in their personalized recommendations and search results and use their Google Assistant to open the Apple TV app or play an Apple Original title with their voice. In addition to Apple TV+ content, users will also be able to access their library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple, all in 4K HDR. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels. If users aren’t already subscribed, they can do so through the app, further streamlining the entire experience. These features will be rolled out worldwide by the end of the year.

The addition of Apple TV now allows Google to join Apple and Roku’s platforms as the only to “officially” offer all major streaming services. Amazon Fire TV lacks an official Peacock app, though a third-party application can be used to access NBCUniversal’s streaming service. It’s a small victory, but a victory nonetheless.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month but comes bundled with a one-year subscription when purchasing a new Apple device. You can also sign up for a free, 7-day trial using the link below.

Read now: 10 Best Shows on Apple TV+