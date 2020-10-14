Apple TV App Now Available on Select Sony Android TV Smart TVs, Could NVIDIA SHIELD & Chromecast Be Next?

Another one’s in the bag for Apple as Sony announced that the Apple TV app is now available on select Sony Smart TVs. This gives Sony customers access to services such as Apple TV+ as well as Apple TV channels, offering new and popular movies, and personalized and curated recommendations.

The Apple TV app begins rolling out today in the U.S. and is available on Sony’s X900H series through a software update. The app will be available on select 2018 models, most 2019 and 2020 models by the end of the year. Select Sony TVs also support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

The move is huge for the Apple TV app, as it is the first time the app is available on an Android TV device. With Apple seemingly eager to expand onto new platforms, we might be expecting it to launch on NVIDIA SHIELD or even the new Chromecast in the future. It is not clear whether the Apple TV app on Sony is available to side load to other Android TV devices, in the meantime.

The announcement comes after news broke that the Apple TV app is slowly rolling out on Xbox consoles. While it seems as though Apple TV on Xbox will work similarly to other TV apps on devices such LG or Samsung TVs, it’s designed to be paired with an Xbox controller instead of a remote. Apple TV for Xbox is predicted to include access to Apple TV services, including Apple TV+ and Apple TV channels.

The app has rolled out to a few users as of now, so availability is still limited. Launch date for the app is unclear, however, it’s possible Apple TV for Xbox could launch along with could launch to coincide with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S release date on Nov. 10.

In September, the Apple TV App launched on VIZIO Smart TV devices, while just last month Roku announced that AirPlay 2 would be coming to their devices later this year.