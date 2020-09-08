Apple TV App Launches on VIZIO SmartCast TVs, with 3-Month Free Trial of Apple TV Plus

Vizio announced today that they have added Apple’s TV App to SmartCast TVs from 2016 and newer. With the new addition, SmartCast users now have access to Apple TV+, Apple TV channels, new and popular movies, and personalized and curated recommendations. VIZIO customers can also use Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit capabilities on SmartCast TVs.

In commemoration of the new partnership, eligible SmartCast users are able to get Apple TV+ free for 3 months until October 16th. You can activate the promo here.

“With the Apple TV app coming to Vizio SmartCast TVs, customers can enjoy an even broader range of exciting entertainment, including the popular and award-winning Apple TV+ service,” said Mike O’Donnell, chief revenue officer of Vizio.

With the three month free trial, customers will also be able to take advantage of the newly launched Apple TV+ premium bundle, that gives subscribers access to Showtime & CBS All Access (ad-free) for just $9.99 a month.

“Knowing the important role the TV has in the home, VIZIO continues to expand the entertainment available for consumers to discover. VIZIO SmartCast is also the perfect destination for content providers as the platform where millions of customers can access all of their favorite apps, channels and programming from their TV.”

The news comes a day after LG announced they will be supporting Apple AirPlay 2 on pre-2019 TVs, according to Mac Rumors. The announcement came in the midst of some confusion: Previously, LG promised fans there would be support for Airplay 2 and HomeKit on those models. However, the company enraged fans when they reneged on the decision.

Now, it seems as though LG is back to its original consensus and will in fact be adding AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to select 2018 TVs later this year. The Apple app was made available on LG 2018 OLED and Super UHD TVs, with UHD TV models to follow.