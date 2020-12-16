Apple TV App to Launch on Chromecast With Google TV Early Next Year

In an announcement today, Google revealed the Apple TV app will be coming to Chromecast with Google TV. With the addition, users will be able to access Apple TV+ and watch the streaming service’s hit shows such as The Morning Show, Ted Lasso and Greyhound. The app will be available on Chromecast with Google TV early next year, Google stated.

In addition to Apple TV+ plus content, users will also be able to access their library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple, and enjoy personalized and curated recommendations and Apple TV channels. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels.

Last month, Apple first introduced Apple TV+ on Android TV with the launch on select Sony Smart TVs.

Google launched Chromecast with Google TV back in September. The device is the first Android TV device with built-in Google TV interface.

The device supports up to 4K HDR, as well as Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+. On the audio side, it supports DTS, Dolby Audio, Dolby Audio+, and Dolby Atmos. The dongle has built-in Wi-Fi support, as well as Bluetooth, and a USB-C port for power and an option Ethernet adapter.

The biggest difference between previous Chromecast devices is that it has a on-board interface and comes with a remote. Previously, Chromecast devices could only stream videos Cast from a iOS or Android device. At just $49.99, the Chromecast with Google TV is $20 less than the Chromecast Ultra. It comes in three colors, Snow, Sky, and Sunrise.