Apple TV+ Black Friday Deals and Sales - What Are the Best Ways to Save?

Ben Bowman

If you’re looking to raise your streaming game with Apple TV+, what are your best ways to save on Black Friday? The Streamable combed through all the coupons, deals, and special offers to find what’s available. We’ve catalogued all the deals in one place, but we’ll take a closer look to see our Apple TV+ options.

But, if you want something a bit cheaper, you can redeem Hulu's Black Friday deal, which is returning for just $0.99 per month for the 12 months (normally $6.99).

There are other ways to save on Apple TV+ as well:

1. Get 4 Months of Apple TV+ Free From Target

Apple is giving away four months of Apple TV+ to Target Circle customers, their free loyalty program.

How to Get 4 Months Free of Apple TV+

  • Click Here to Create or Access your Target Circle Account
  • Select “Apple TV+ Free for 4 Months” and then “Redeem Now”
  • It Will Automatically Generate a Code to Activate Your Free Trial

2. Get 12 Months of Apple TV+ Free with T-Mobile

New and existing Magenta and Magenta MAX customers get 12 months of Apple TV+ for free, from T-Mobile! This includes Sprint Unlimited Plus, Sprint Premium, eligible T-Mobile for Business customers and more.

3. Get 3 Months of Apple TV+ Free with LG

From November 15, 2021 until February 13, 2022, LG Smart TV owners in 80+ countries can enjoy Apple TV+ free for 3 months.

  • Go to the LG Content Store
  • Click the Apple TV+ advertisement banner on the LG TV home menu.

4. Get $15 Free Gift Card From Best Buy

If you buy a $100 Apple gift card, Best Buy will throw in a $15 gift card. You can apply the Apple gift card to Apple TV+

3. Other Great Streaming Deals

Service Deal Link Coupon Code?
Hulu $0.99 For 12 Months Get The Deal
Philo $5 For First Month Get The Deal BFCM
Sling TV $10 For First Month Get The Deal
Sling TV Get Free Chromecast with 1 Month of Service Get The Deal
Discovery+ $0.99 for 3 Months Get The Deal
AMC+ $0.99 for 2 Months Get The Deal

About Apple TV+

Best known for the breakout hit “Ted Lasso,” Apple TV+ serves up incredibly high-quality streaming series. You’ll see lots of sci-fi, and each show is well acted, well directed, well shot, and simply gorgeous to watch. Apple TV+ is your home for beloved Charlie Brown holiday specials, “Fraggle Rock,” and more.

7-Day Trial
apple.com

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies. While the quantity of content is limited for now, the service plans to add additional content every single month.

They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.

If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.

7-Day Trial
$4.99 / month
apple.com
