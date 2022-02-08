Apple TV+ 2022 New Releases: When Are They Coming?

Following the recently released critically acclaimed series “The Afterparty” as well as family favorite “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” and the thriller series “Suspicion” starring Uma Thurman, Apple TV+ will be expanding its slate with original titles every month in 2022 and beyond.

In addition, Apple TV+ recently announced new series orders for “Dear Edward,” a new drama series based on the novel by Ann Napolitano; and “Presumed Innocent,” a limited series based on the book of the same name by Scott Turow.

“In the months ahead, we’ll continue to deliver a diverse range of exceptional shows from the world’s most inventive and creative minds… We can’t wait for audiences all over the world to connect with these incredible, heartwarming and powerful stories just as much as we have,” said Matt Cherniss, head of domestic programming, Apple TV+.

Below are a dozen original series coming to the platform, and plenty more to come later on.

Apple TV+ 2022 Original Series Slate

Severance (February 18)

Directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller and created by Dan Erickson, “Severance” is a new workplace thriller starring Patricia Arquette, Adam Scott, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Christopher Walken, and more. The series follows Mark Scout (Scott) who works at Lumon Industries, where employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. When Mark begins to unravel his own mystery, this daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question, forcing him to confront the true nature of his work and who he really is.

Lincoln’s Dilemma (February 18)

The four-part documentary series explores the legacy of President Lincoln and the journey to end slavery in the United States. “Lincoln’s Dilemma” is narrated by Jeffery Wright and features the voices of Bill Camp (plays Abraham Lincoln) and Leslie Odom Jr. (Frederick Douglass).

Dear… Season 2 (March 4)

From Emmy and Peabody Award winner R.J. Cutler, “Dear…” returns for a second season with new stars such as the late André Leon Talley, Viola Davis, Malala Yousafzai, Jane Fonda, Ava DuVernay, Billy Porter, Sandra Oh, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Laird Hamilton. Inspired by Apple’s groundbreaking “Dear Apple” spots, “Dear…” is a cinematic approach to biographies of the most iconic figures in present-day society. By using letters written by those whose lives have been changed through their work, “Dear…” will touch the hearts of many.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (March 11)

Starring Samuel L. Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, the new limited series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” is centered around an ailing man forgotten by his family, friends, and even himself. Suffering from dementia, Ptolemy is left alone without his trusted caretaker and is re-assigned to be taken care of by orphaned teenager Robyn (Dominique Fishback). When they learn about a treatment that can temporarily restore Ptolemy’s memories, shocking truths about the past, present, and future are revealed.

WeCrashed (March 18)

Starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, this eight-episode limited series from Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello is based on the hit Wondery podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork.” The billion-dollar global brand WeWork began from a single coworking space and became worth $47 billion in less than ten years. Then, just like that, its value plummeted. “WeCrashed” will explore the truth of what happened and the love story at the center of it all.

Pachinko (March 25)

Told in three languages — Korean, Japanese, and English — “Pachinko” is an international drama series based on The New York Times bestselling novel of the same name. The forbidden love story journeys between Korea, Japan, and America, telling “an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning.” Created, written, and executive produced by Soo Hugh who also serves as the showrunner.

Slow Horses (April 4)

Adapted from Mick Herron’s CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning novels, the new, six-episode drama series stars Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, and Olivia Cooke. “Slow Horses” follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5, otherwise known as Slough House. Jackson Lamb (Oldman) is the leader of the spies who end up in Slough House after making mistakes that will end their careers.

Roar (April 15)

Based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern and created by Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive the eight-episode series “Roar” features an all-star cast of award-winning actors such as Nicole Kidman, who also serves as executive producer, along with Cynthia Erivo, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, Kara Hayward, and more.

They Call Me Magic (April 22)

This global documentary event captures the real-life story of Earvin “Magic” Johnson, two-time NBA Hall of Famer and cultural icon. In four parts the docu-series explores the accomplishments and global impact of Magic’s life while featuring intimate interviews with Magic, his family, and an all-star lineup.

Shining Girls (April 29)

Created by Silka Louisa and based on the novel by Lauren Beukes, “Shining Girls” is an eight-episode metaphysical drama series starring Elisabeth Moss as Kirby Mazrachi, a Chicago newspaper archivist who has to put her dreams of becoming a journalist on hold when she is brutally attacked and left in a state that has her constantly questioning her reality. When Kirby learns that a recent murder is linked to her assault, she teams up with veteran reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to understand what happened to her. The thriller also stars Jamie Bell, Phillipa Soo, Chris Chalk, and Amy Brenneman.

Tehran Season 2 (May 6)

Season two of the Emmy Award-winning global hit thriller will include Glenn Close, who will star alongside Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, and Shervin Alenabi. “Tehran” follows Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan, who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran.

Now and Then (May 20)

Set in Miami, the eight-episode bilingual (Spanish and English) series explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when someone ends up dead among a group of college best friends after a celebratory weekend. 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their lives at risk. The cast of “Now and Then” includes Marina de Tavira, Rosie Perez, José María Yazpik, Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona, Soledad Villamil, Željko Ivanek, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte, and Miranda de la Serna.