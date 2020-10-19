Apple TV Plus Signs New Deal to Bring New Peanuts Originals Beginning Oct. 19

It looks like Apple TV+ is trying to expand their kids programming with even more Peanuts . The streamer announced that they have signed a new deal with WildBrain, along with Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions to become the home of Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang.

The deal will see new, WildBrain-produced Peanuts originals—including a second season of “Snoopy in Space,”—and a slate of new specials marking Mother’s Day, Earth Day, New Year’s Eve and Back to School, coming to the platform. The new series and specials join the previously announced “The Snoopy Show;” a brand-new Peanuts 70th anniversary documentary film from Imagine Documentaries and WildBrain; and the Daytime Emmy Award-winning “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10.”

Upcoming original programming and specials will be available to stream globally alongside iconic Peanuts specials such as “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

To commemorate the upcoming holiday season, the Halloween special, which will be available on Apple TV+ on October 19 for subscribers, will be made available to everyone free for three days starting October 30th as a special treat.

Next month, Apple TV+ will also launch “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” on November 18, and the special will be available for free from Nov. 25 until Nov. 27.

The news comes as the free one-year subscription Apple offered to their users last October comes to an end. Recently, the viability of the streaming service’s subscriber base has come under speculation, since Apple TV+ is the only service that gets most of its users through their promotional offerings. According to a study by MoffettNathanson, 59 percent of Apple TV+ users come from their promotional offering as of Q3 2020.

Recently, Apple announced a brand new bundle called Apple One that includes many of Apple services. Starting at $14.95 for their individual plan, you can get Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud Storage, if you want to upgrade for the entire family, it is just $5 more at $19.95 a month and includes 200GB of iCloud Storage.