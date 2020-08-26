Apple TV Plus to Add Augmented Reality Content to Attract More Viewers

Apple TV has a new plan to up subscriber interest: augmented-reality content.

It plays out this way: Parts of a TV show, or certain characters, would be shown on a viewer’s phone or tablet, then integrated into the surrounding environment, reports Bloomberg.

For example, a moon-walking scene from the streamer’s “For All Mankind” might be revamped as a virtual lunar rover on a living-room table.

The AR feature is expected to launch in 2021, according to sources, though Apple hasn’t made any specific dates official. This TV+ enhancement would provide Apple with more content to offer on future program line-ups. Such bonus options are perceived as enriching the streamer’s service.

The company will also add podcasts that relate to its existing TV library.

Upcoming iPhones will have Lidar 3-D scanners used in the latest iPad Pro, which loads AR apps in faster time.

Separately, many Apple TV+ customers got a free year of service by purchasing an Apple product last year. That year is up in late October/November, just after the new iPhone’s debut.

Previously, Apple announced Apple One, a bundling service. The basic package is Apple TV+ and Apple Music. (More expensive tiers add on services, such as Apple Arcade gaming and Apple News+, as well as extra iCloud storage.) The lure for users is cost. The point of grouping services is to offer more for less. The price of a bundle would be lower than subscribing to each individual service.

Last week, Apple offered the first TV+ video bundle. Apple users got a discounted rate on a package of CBS All Access and Showtime.