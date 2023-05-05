Apple TV+ to Get On-Demand Apple Music Live Concerts This Year, Starting with Ed Sheeran in May

The lives of Apple TV+ customers are about to get more musical. Apple has announced that Season 2 of its live concert series Apple Music Live will be available to stream on-demand on Apple TV+, the first time the concerts have been put on its subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service.

Previously, customers needed a subscription to Apple Music to see Apple Music Live concerts. The new season will kick off Wednesday, May 10 at 3 p.m. ET, when Ed Sheeran performs his new album “-” (pronounced “Subtract”) in its entirety. The concert will be available to stream on-demand on Apple TV+ at 4 p.m., though fans will still need to grab an Apple Music subscription if they want to see the performance right when it starts at 3 p.m.

“I’m delighted to share my ‘Subtract’ album show with you,” Sheeran said. “I was really nervous on the day, as it was my first time performing the new album tracks. The show was brought to life by [producer Aaron Dessner] and the incredible band, and it was an honor to stand beside them. It was an emotional night, but I’m so pleased we got to document it.”

Sheeran is one of the top-performing artists of all time on Apple Music, with more than 9.5 billion plays globally. His smash 2017 single “Shape of You” is the most-streamed song of all time on Apple Music, with more than 930 million plays worldwide. His new album “-” became the most pre-added album on Apple Music of all time, with lead single “Eyes Closed” reaching the Daily Top 100 in 87 countries — his 21st song to reach the top 25 on Apple Music’s Daily Top 100: Global chart.

All future performances of Apple Music Live Season 2 will also be available to stream on-demand on Apple TV+. The first season of the concert series featured performances from artists such as Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Luke Combs, and more. Apple Music Live concerts span just about every genre a music lover could hope for, so keep checking to see if your favorite artist might be featured next.

The addition of Apple Music Live concerts to Apple TV+ won’t bring the service on par with streaming platforms dedicated to concert performances, like Qello Concerts or Thunderflix. But it does add yet another programming genre to a service that already features prestige TV shows, original movies, and even live sports. At just $6.99 per month, Apple TV+ is already one of the best value propositions in the streaming marketplace, and that value continues to increase as the company adds more types of content.