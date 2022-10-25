Apple tvOS Update Includes Support for Nintendo Online Controllers

Apple customers are getting a level-up thanks to the new tvOS 16.1 software update. That update, along with software on various other Apple devices now supports Nintendo Online classic controllers, as game designer Steve Troughton recently discovered.

Neat, iOS/tvOS 16.1 support the official BT/USB-C Super Nintendo controller for the Switch 😄 I don’t have the N64 or NES versions to test with, but I believe they are supported now too 🎮 pic.twitter.com/mfkTIHpXun — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) October 24, 2022

Further reporting from MacStories confirms that classic Nintendo wireless controllers are also supported on iPadOS 16.1, as well as macOS Ventura. So far, only the Super Nintendo (SNES) and Nintendo 64 (N64) controller models have been tested, but it’s a good bet that the updates include support for the original Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) controller model and Sega Genesis controller, which is now manufactured by Nintendo.

Apple has been gradually expanding its support for third-party controllers over the years, having recently added the Nintendo Joy-Con and Pro controllers as well. Nintendo has also been busy in adapting controllers for use outside of the Nintendo Switch, as the online gaming marketplace Steam added support for the controllers earlier this year.

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Apple. The company unveiled its third generation of Apple TV 4K devices on Oct. 18, all of which will carry tvOS 16.1 and thus will be able to support Nintendo Online controllers. The new Apple TV devices have more storage and better support for high-definition viewing, all at a lower price point than previous generations.

Apple customers are sure to be less excited about another announcement the company made recently — that it was raising prices. Apple announced that, starting Monday, it is increasing the cost of a subscription to Apple TV+ and Apple Music. Apple TV+ is increasing $2 (40%) per month to $6.99, while the annual plan will go up from $49 to $69.

The price increases are a real koopa-shell to the wallet of Apple users, but the news that Apple devices now support classic Nintendo controllers is sure to provide a nostalgia 1-Up to fans of the iconic game manufacturer.