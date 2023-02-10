‘Armageddon Time,’ Starring Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins, to Stream on Peacock Next Week

Peacock has announced on Friday that it will add to its growing list of acclaimed film offerings with the arrival of James Gray’s “Armageddon Time,” which will become available on the streamer on Feb. 17. This is the latest addition to the platform, which has also become the streaming home of the Jim Parsons-led “Spoiler Alert,” Academy Award-nominated “Tár,” and box office hit “Ticket To Paradise” in recent months.

“Armageddon Time” is a coming-of-age drama and the latest work from acclaimed filmmaker James Gray, who has directed such films as “Ad Astra” and “The Lost City of Z.” Gray wrote, directed, and produced the film, which features an all-star cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, and Anthony Hopkins.

Watch the trailer for ‘Armageddon Time’:

The film takes place in Queens, New York in the 1980s, and is a deeply personal story that centers on one family and navigates the complexity of friendship and the pursuit of the American Dream. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022 and had a limited theatrical release that began Oct. 28, 2022. This means that the film’s window from cinema to streaming will come in at 112 days.

“Armageddon Time” received mostly-positive critical reviews, with a certified fresh score of 75% on Rotten Tomatoes, but failed to deliver big numbers at the box office. It grossed only $6 million in theaters against its budget of $15 million.

With Peacock continuing to add a diverse slate of buzzy and/or big-budget films, it is continuing on the path of adding adult dramatic content to its portfolio. This is the direction Susan Rovner, the chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal TV and streaming, said she wants to take the streaming service moving forward.

“Armageddon Time” will officially become available on Peacock on Friday, Feb. 17, and will be available for streaming exclusively on its service. Peacock subscriptions start at $4.99 per month and $49.99 a year.