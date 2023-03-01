As MSG+ Launches, Where Do Other Regional Sports Networks Stand on Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Offerings?

Another regional sports network (RSN) will soon be offering a direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming option! On March 1, the MSG Networks finally announced details regarding their long-planned in-market streaming platform MSG+.

The service will be available only to those within MSG Network’s market. It will offer NHL and NBA games from the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, and Buffalo Sabres (depending on your market), at a cost of $29.99 per month or $309.99 per year. One new feature coming to MSG+ will be the ability for users to access games on a pay-per-view basis, for $9.99 per contest.

As the RSN market continues to falter, and sports leagues and cablers seek solutions, users are likely wondering if their favorite RSN will also be available to stream directly in the near future. Check below to see where major RSNs across the country have come down on the question of whether to stream or not to stream.

How Can You Stream Altitude?

How Can You Stream Altitude? How Can You Stream AT&T SportsNet RSNs?

How Can You Stream AT&T SportsNet RSNs? How Can You Stream Bally Sports RSNs?

How Can You Stream Bally Sports RSNs? How Can You Stream NBC Sports RSNs?

How Can You Stream NBC Sports RSNs? How Can You Stream NESN?

How Can You Stream Altitude?

Does it Have its Own DTC Service?

No.

Are DTC Plans Coming?

There are no plans for a DTC offering from Altitude at this time. Altitude is an independent company that owns the broadcast rights to the Denver Nuggets as well as the reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. It has been locked in a contractual dispute with Comcast and Dish Network over carriage fees, which means many fans in the area it serves have not been able to watch their favorite teams since 2019.

Tom Philand, a former executive at Altitude’s parent company Kroenke Sports took to Twitter in November 2022 to discuss the prospects of the network launching a DTC alternative.

With much respect, I can assure you we have looked deeply into the economics of streaming. We’ve spoken with NESN, MSG, and Bally networks. I think we have a pretty good sense of the business model. While we may not have figured it out, we continue to work diligently. — Tom Philand (@TMPhiland) November 29, 2022

Which Live TV Streamers Offer Altitude?

If you don’t want to wait for the economics to make sense to Altitude before it launches its own streaming services, there are a couple different live TV streaming services that offer the channel.

How Can You Stream AT&T SportsNet RSNs?

Do They Have Their Own DTC Service?

No.

Are DTC Plans Coming?

No, at least not yet. AT&T SportsNets are currently owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, although a big change is in the works. In late February, WBD sent a letter informing the teams covered by AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, and Root Sports Northwest that it would be exiting the RSN business. The teams affected include four MLB teams (Astros, Mariners, Pirates, Rockies), three NBA teams (Blazers, Jazz, Rockets), and three NHL teams (Kraken, Penguins, Golden Knights).

The teams in question now must decide to either sell their rights to another outlet or find a way to broadcast games themselves. That means that some of these teams could be available to stream in the next year or two, depending on which media company buys their broadcast rights. It will take some time for that process to resolve itself, however, so fans shouldn’t expect a DTC option for the teams covered by AT&T SportsNet RSNs any time in 2023.

Which Live TV Streamers Offer AT&T SportsNet RSNs?

It could take a while for AT&T SportsNet RSNs to find a new home, but they will air games as scheduled in 2023. Check out which live TV services offer them below.

How Can You Stream Bally Sports RSNs?

Do They Have Their Own DTC Service?

Yes, at least for now. Bally Sports soft-launched its own DTC streaming service called Bally Sports+ in June 2022, ahead of its official roll-out in September. The service costs $19.99 per month and offers users the chance to stream five MLB teams, 16 NBA teams and 12 NHL teams. Bally Sports RSNs carry 14 MLB teams in total, but it was only able to secure streaming rights for the Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and Tampa Bay Rays.

What is The Future of Bally Sports+?

Unclear, but seemingly rocky. Bally Sports RSNs are owned by Diamond Sports Group, which recently missed a scheduled payment on its debt, and is now attempting to come up with a long-term solution to its woes ahead of a bankruptcy filing. The NBA recently renewed its broadcast agreements with the RSNs, ensuring the networks and Bally Sports+ will offer NBA games for at least another year… if they make it that long.

How Can You Stream NBC Sports RSNs?

Do They Have Their Own DTC Service?

No.

Are DTC Plans Coming?

Not a standalone service, but an option for streaming the five NBC Sports RSNS (NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, and NBC Sports Philadelphia) is on the way. In December 2022, NBC announced that it would make the RSNs available in their respective markets on its streaming service Peacock. No date has yet been announced by parent company Comcast, but when the RSNs do land on Peacock, they will presumably only be available to subscribers of the service’s Premium Plus tier ($9.99 per month).

How Can You Stream NESN?

Does it Have its Own DTC Service?

Yes. In June 2022, NESN launched NESN 360, which allows users in New England markets to watch Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins games. The service costs $29.99 per month or $329.99 per year. NESN 360 is unique among RSN streaming offerings, as it allows users to watch games in ultra-high-definition 4K.

What is the Future of NESN 360?

Unknown for sure, but likely good. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group and Delaware North, the companies that own the Red Sox and Bruins, respectively. That means that it doesn’t have to worry about potentially finding new broadcast partners or seeking new revenue sources; as long as the teams are successful revenue drivers, the service is in good standing.

Which Live TV Streamers Offer NESN?

If you’d rather watch NESN via a live TV streamer than with a subscription to NESN 360, you’re in luck! You have two distinct options for watching the channel digitally.